Michelin Guide, solo dining
Photograph: Pixavril / Shutterstock.com

These are the eight best restaurants in London for solo diners, according to the Michelin Guide

The marshmallow man knows best

Written by
Annie McNamee
Making plans with friends as an adult is hard. In fact, it’s pretty much impossible unless you do it months in advance, follow-up three times and pick an incredibly neutral location that no one can complain about. Sometimes, you just want a nice meal without all the faff. Eating by yourself can solve all of these issues – and the foodies over at Michelin know this, having just released their top picks for the best places for eating alone in London.

If you’re missing the sun and want a taste of the Med, head to Wild by Tart in Belgravia. With a varied but expertly crafted menu that ranges from pasta dishes to veggie flatbreads, Michelin describe it as ‘bright and spacious with counter seating plus tables set amongst verdant trailing house plants’. Plenty of wines are by the glass (which is a must for a solo journey), plus they’re even dog friendly – so you needn’t dine alone after all.

For world-class pub grub, try out Pig and Butcher. Aside from the fact that the pub atmosphere will make you feel like you’re not even on your own at all, the menu is always changing and the food is delish. Add to that an excellent selection of cocktails, and you’re onto a winner. Michelin sings its praises, saying: ‘While it looks every inch the ‘proper London pub’, it could just as easily be transported to the countryside and feel right at home.’

Maybe you’re looking for a real treat, or to hear your friends say, ‘Oh I heard about that place! I’m so jealous, and you are by far my coolest acquaintance.’ In that case, Lucky Cat, Gordon Ramsay’s Asian-inspired restaurant is the place to be. Dining in Mayfair does come with a hefty price tag – it’s not the most expensive square on Monopoly for nothing – but here it is worth it. According to Michelin’s guide: ‘When dining solo, a touch of people-watching can often help things along. Overlooking Grosvenor Square, Lucky Cat is just what you need, with a touch of glitz and glamour thrown in for good measure.’ 

Here is Michelin’s full list of the best places to dine alone in London. 

  • Wild by Tart
  • Pig and Butcher
  • Lucky Cat
  • Honey & Co
  • Levan
  • Sabor
  • Sager + Wilde
  • Upstairs (at Trinity)

Next time your friends are too busy to make plans, now you can take matters into your own hands, and look incredibly trendy while doing it. You can view the Michelin list in full here

