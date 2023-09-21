Three London pubs triumphed at the Great British Pub Awards 2023

Have you been to any of these award-winning boozers?

Britain is divided. Politics are polarised, industries are falling to their knees. Only one thing still unites the country, bringing joy to students, pensioners, families, and Stella-drinking baldies alike: we all love a good pub. Each year the Great British Pub Awards (GBPA) recognise the best of the best, and this year London pubs have won three categories. Yep, three!

The Turk’s Head in Twickenham, situated moments away from the National Rugby Stadium, was crowned Best Urban Pub. Judges commended it for its ability to be ‘a great all-round local community hub with an energetically welcoming [atmosphere].’

The booze experts noted the Turk’s commitment to providing a thriving community space whilst still being a bustling, busy spot for rugby fans on match days, while also commending its recent investment in an outdoor ‘secret garden’ ideal for events and functions.

Meanwhile, in the southeast of the city, The Kings Arms in Bexleyheath won Best Pub for Entertainment, thanks to hosting frequent comedy nights, live music from local musicians and themed quizzes.

Speaking of their win on Facebook, the pub said: ‘Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey this year and in previous years, this award is as a result of lots of people… the singers, DJs, comedians, hosts and suppliers – and of course you, for supporting what we do.’

Finally, Stonegate Group Pub of the Year went to Woodman in Ruislip. The team at GPBA gave several seasons for its success in the category, from the pub’s dedication to developing careers to the owners’ successful turnaround of a previously run down lot. It was described as an ‘urban oasis’.

Outside of the capital, The Cholmondeley Arms in Cheshire took home Overall Pub of the Year, but that’s not got a tube stop, so it’s mostly irrelevant.

You can find out more about the Great British Pub Awards here.

