London is full of empty retail space at the minute. You might have noticed. The nice people at Kensington and Chelsea Art Week (KCAW) have decided to do something about this. They’ve commissioned eight artists to create vibrant displays in eight different shop windows across west London. The results so far are extremely pleasant!

‘Despite the inevitable slow-down, our objective is to offer that extra bit of support to our local area in a thoughtful and creative way,’ says KCAW founder Vestalia Chilton. ‘Many art shows have also been cancelled, and this is another way to keep our creative economy going not just in The Royal Borough but across the UK.’

At the time of writing, five windows had been completed, with three more still to come. The artists involved so far include Ian Kirkpatrick, Dotmasters, Alexander Ikhide and Gala Bell. The public art pieces are intended to ‘pose critical questions about the past and future of our lives’, which is fine – but for the minute, we’re just gawping at them and admiring all the pretty colours. Hopefully that’s allowed.

Photograph: Graham Fudger / KCAW

Photograph: Graham Fudger / KCAW

Photograph: Graham Fudger / KCAW



Find out about what it all really means (and where you can see each of the displays) on the KCAW website.

