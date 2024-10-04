These brand-new electric buses are coming to London

Good news for Londoners’ lungs! A whole new fleet of electric buses will be arriving in the capital soon, meaning our transport system is about to get a little bit greener.

Go-Ahead, a major bus operator in London, has ordered a fleet of brand-new e-buses which we be deployed around south London. The models are in question are Enviro100EVs from the manufacturer Alexander Dennis (ADL). Go-Ahead ordered 32 of the vehicles which can hold up to 41 passengers, with 21 of them seated.

The buses will be used on Transport for London (TfL) services that navigate narrow streets and housing estates, where the Enviro100EV’s compact dimensions of 8.5m length and 2.35m width allow for great manoeuvrability. The electric single deckers will be used on routes R1, R3, R4, R8 and 233.

Image: ADL

Nick Owen, TfL’s director of buses, said: ‘These new buses are a welcome addition and we look forward to welcoming them to our fleet that already has almost 1,700 zero emission buses. Their compact design makes them ideal for routes with narrower streets and helps passengers choose a sustainable, accessible and affordable mode of transport.

‘We encourage our operators to make greener procurement decisions to help us deliver on the Mayor’s commitment to have a 100 percent zero emission fleet by 2030 and this move by Go-Ahead London is a positive step to achieve it.’

Image: ADL

The exact date the buses will come into service hasn’t been revealed yet.

