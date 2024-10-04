It’s going to be sunny in London on Saturday – here’s what to do

Summer may be over, but don’t despair. We’re going to have a beautiful, crisp sunny day tomorrow (Saturday October 5). The Met Office is predicting highs of 17C and less than a five percent chance of rain – in other words, it’ll be weather you absolutely want to make the most of.

Before you know it, days will be shorter and we’ll be resigned to nursing our seasonal depression with Netflix indoors, so you’re going to want to get out and about in London this weekend. Here are five fantastic things to do in the autumn sunshine on Saturday.

Autumn means one thing: pumpkin season. Get in the fall spirit (and grab those enviable Insta photos) at one of the many pumpkin patches in or close to London.

The capital is packed with secret gardens and hidden verdant nooks. From mysterious overgrown cemeteries to sweet church yards, why not forgo the massive Royal Parks, and get lost exploring one of the city’s lesser known green spaces?

Frieze is back this year, and the art fair has taken over Regent’s Park with an army of mesmerising and thought-provoking artworks. Expect massive sculptures by 22 artists, including Zanele Muholi, Leonora Carrington, Ashwini Bhat and Yoshitomo Nara. Even better, it’s completely free.

Lederhosen, steins, sausages. What more could you want? A load of Oktoberfest events are taking place at outside venues this October, like Between the Bridges, or Flat Iron Square.

London Month Of The Dead’s annual programme returns this spooky season to get hyped for Halloween with some chilling – and fascinating – events. There’s loads to choose from, with ghostly tours and talks that will take you inside cemeteries and other eerie locations across the city, from Brompton Cemetery to along the Thames.

