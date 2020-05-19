These cool cabins on the beach near London are taking bookings for July

A weekend break at the seaside could be possible from early July

After months of lockdown, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. And the glimmer is the sunshine bouncing off your gin tin as you finally escape your flat and make it to the beach.

That could be a not-too-distant reality as lockdown rules slowly begin to lift in the UK. Day trips from London are now officially back on the agenda, providing social-distancing guidelines are adhered to. And the much-missed weekend break could make a reappearance as early as July.

Cabü cabins, these dreamy design-led creations on the shingle near Dungeness and Romney Marsh in Kent, have just announced that they’re taking bookings from July 4.

That’s when the government’s proposed ‘step three’ may come into effect, allowing the reopening of some hospitality, ‘such as food service providers, pubs and accommodation’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cabü Cabins (@cabucabins) on May 14, 2020 at 4:12am PDT

‘With the latest advice from the government, we are now accepting bookings from July 4 at Cabü by the Sea,’ the company posted on its Instagram page, adding: ‘If circumstances change, we will of course provide full refunds to those unable to stay due to restrictions. All safe conduct measures will be taken and we look forward to welcoming you – we all need a holiday on the horizon!’

The timber, eco-friendly cabins are perched right on the coast and come with bikes, a heated pool and, of course, the sea to keep you busy.

There’s a range of sizes, from little light-filled studios that sleep two to The Boat House, which sleeps six. Some are pooch-friendly while others have hot tubs. Prices start at £264 for two nights, and you can find out more here.

Last one in the sea has to brave the supermarket to buy the gin tins. 🙃

Can’t wait to go on your hols? Here’s what we know about when we will be able to travel again.

Love a cabin? Check out these really cosy ones in the UK.

Share the story