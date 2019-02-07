These light-up see-saws are back in London

You know what they say: what goes up must come down, and up again, and down, and up, aaand… you get the gist. The hugely popular illuminated, musical seesaws from Lumiere London are back, but this time around they’re popping up at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross for a limited time only. Bring out the big kid in you and have a go on the ‘Wave-Field, Variation F’ installation, which is open to all now.

They’re not just any old seesaws you’d find in kids’ playgrounds, though. The faster you ride these futuristic seesaws the flashier the lights get. It’s meant to represent reclaiming public space and highlight the kinetic energy required… or something. But really it’s a chance to teeter up and down, and pretend you’re Peter Pan, without getting strange looks. Be prepared to either push a kid off or wait your turn.



Find the seesaws at Coal Drops Yard, Stable St, N1C 4DQ. King’s Cross tube.

