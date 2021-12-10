London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
mulled wine at the Sun Tavern
Photograph: The Sun Tavern

These London pubs are serving takeaway mulled wine this winter

Perfect fuel for your winter walks

Written by
Laura Richards
Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Christmastime is coming and new variant Omnicron is putting the cat among the turkeys: so perhaps it’s time to revisit the hottest trend of 2020, takeaway mulled wine. Even if you’re feeling nervy about sitting inside your local pub, you can still show your support – and fuel any bracing walks around the capital. C’mon! It’s all good exercise. 

As the days get colder, takeaway mulled wine – a trend that first emerged in late 2020 – means you can get stuck into safe outdoor socialising without feeling the chill. Or alternatively, use the service to treat your cohabiters to a very steamy round at yours – without having to faff around with cinnamon sticks and end up with a kitchen that smells like the inside of a gingerbread house. 

So get as organised as your folks with their to-do list this Christmas, and get in a warming round of the mulled wines from this list of London venues.      

Clissold Park Tavern, Stoke Newington
Plus hot toddies and mulled cider, too 

The Grapes, Limehouse

The Lauriston, Victoria Park
Also serving mulled cider and hot toddies

Red Lion and Sun, Highgate 
And Frozen Margaritas, if a thing like the cold doesn’t bother you 

Renegade Urban Winery, Bethnal Green
Making its own wine in its east London HQ – and mixing up three shades of the mulled stuff. Pay for a glass or get it for free with every wine bottle purchase! 

Sun Tavern, Bethnal Green
Also serving hot punch

Pelton Arms, Greenwich 
Plus boozy hot chocolates or your standard takeaway pints

The Vault 1894, Tower Bridge
Also serving Baileys coffees – oh, boy!

Diogenes the Dog, Walworth
The neighbourhood wine specialist is serving red, white and rosé wines spiked with spiced brandy

Gallipoli, Angel 

The Three Stags, Kennington

The Empress, Victoria Park 
Plus hot spiced cider

Fugitive Motel, Bethnal Green

The Great Exhibition, East Dulwich
Up the ante with an extra shot of brandy, Cointreau or sloe gin

The Victoria, Battersea

The new ‘Plan B’ restrictions: what they mean for London

Aldi (yes, the supermarket) has opened at champagne bar in central London 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.