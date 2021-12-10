[title]
Christmastime is coming and new variant Omnicron is putting the cat among the turkeys: so perhaps it’s time to revisit the hottest trend of 2020, takeaway mulled wine. Even if you’re feeling nervy about sitting inside your local pub, you can still show your support – and fuel any bracing walks around the capital. C’mon! It’s all good exercise.
As the days get colder, takeaway mulled wine – a trend that first emerged in late 2020 – means you can get stuck into safe outdoor socialising without feeling the chill. Or alternatively, use the service to treat your cohabiters to a very steamy round at yours – without having to faff around with cinnamon sticks and end up with a kitchen that smells like the inside of a gingerbread house.
So get as organised as your folks with their to-do list this Christmas, and get in a warming round of the mulled wines from this list of London venues.
Clissold Park Tavern, Stoke Newington
Plus hot toddies and mulled cider, too
The Grapes, Limehouse
The Lauriston, Victoria Park
Also serving mulled cider and hot toddies
Red Lion and Sun, Highgate
And Frozen Margaritas, if a thing like the cold doesn’t bother you
Renegade Urban Winery, Bethnal Green
Making its own wine in its east London HQ – and mixing up three shades of the mulled stuff. Pay for a glass or get it for free with every wine bottle purchase!
Sun Tavern, Bethnal Green
Also serving hot punch
Pelton Arms, Greenwich
Plus boozy hot chocolates or your standard takeaway pints
The Vault 1894, Tower Bridge
Also serving Baileys coffees – oh, boy!
Diogenes the Dog, Walworth
The neighbourhood wine specialist is serving red, white and rosé wines spiked with spiced brandy
Gallipoli, Angel
The Three Stags, Kennington
The Empress, Victoria Park
Plus hot spiced cider
Fugitive Motel, Bethnal Green
The Great Exhibition, East Dulwich
Up the ante with an extra shot of brandy, Cointreau or sloe gin
The Victoria, Battersea
