Christmastime is coming and new variant Omnicron is putting the cat among the turkeys: so perhaps it’s time to revisit the hottest trend of 2020, takeaway mulled wine. Even if you’re feeling nervy about sitting inside your local pub, you can still show your support – and fuel any bracing walks around the capital. C’mon! It’s all good exercise.

As the days get colder, takeaway mulled wine – a trend that first emerged in late 2020 – means you can get stuck into safe outdoor socialising without feeling the chill. Or alternatively, use the service to treat your cohabiters to a very steamy round at yours – without having to faff around with cinnamon sticks and end up with a kitchen that smells like the inside of a gingerbread house.

So get as organised as your folks with their to-do list this Christmas, and get in a warming round of the mulled wines from this list of London venues.

Clissold Park Tavern, Stoke Newington

Plus hot toddies and mulled cider, too

The Grapes, Limehouse

The Lauriston, Victoria Park

Also serving mulled cider and hot toddies

Red Lion and Sun, Highgate

And Frozen Margaritas, if a thing like the cold doesn’t bother you

Renegade Urban Winery, Bethnal Green

Making its own wine in its east London HQ – and mixing up three shades of the mulled stuff. Pay for a glass or get it for free with every wine bottle purchase!

Sun Tavern, Bethnal Green

Also serving hot punch

Pelton Arms, Greenwich

Plus boozy hot chocolates or your standard takeaway pints



The Vault 1894, Tower Bridge

Also serving Baileys coffees – oh, boy!



Diogenes the Dog, Walworth

The neighbourhood wine specialist is serving red, white and rosé wines spiked with spiced brandy

Gallipoli, Angel

The Three Stags, Kennington

The Empress, Victoria Park

Plus hot spiced cider



Fugitive Motel, Bethnal Green



The Great Exhibition, East Dulwich

Up the ante with an extra shot of brandy, Cointreau or sloe gin

The Victoria, Battersea



