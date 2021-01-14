These mini buildings are appearing in London doubling as food donation banks

Head down Winns Avenue in Walthamstow later this month and you’ll spot what looks like a tiny pie and mash shop. 3D printed and then painted by local artist Sean Rodrigo, the spookily realistic model has a store sign saying ‘Mini Food Library’– and will be much more than just a neighbourhood curiosity.



The tiny shop will actually be a food donation point for local charity PL84U Al-Suffa. The organisation offers free food to people in need twice a week. They say they’ve seen a steady increase in need since the start of the pandemic. The Mini Food Library will allow locals to drop in anything they’ve got going to spare.



Rodrigo says the mini building holds about 35 cans and is designed to grab locals’ attention, encouraging them to donate. It’s not his first miniature property in the area. He has already made a Tiny Street Library styled like an early century mansion house with William Morris Wallpaper, real moss and solar lights. Located on Cairo Rd, it’s become a community landmark and offers a space for locals to donate and pick up books for free.

His plan going forwards? To initially get three of his mini food banks dotted around Walthamstow, while raising funds to make even more. Find out how to donate here.

