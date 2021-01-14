LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Sean Rodrigo
Photograph: Sean Rodrigo

These mini buildings are appearing in London doubling as food donation banks

They're 3D-printed by a Walthamstow local

By Time Out contributors
Advertising

Head down Winns Avenue in Walthamstow later this month and you’ll spot what looks like a tiny pie and mash shop. 3D printed and then painted by local artist Sean Rodrigo, the spookily realistic model has a store sign saying ‘Mini Food Library’– and will be much more than just a neighbourhood curiosity.

The tiny shop will actually be a food donation point for local charity PL84U Al-Suffa. The organisation offers free food to people in need twice a week. They say they’ve seen a steady increase in need since the start of the pandemic. The Mini Food Library will allow locals to drop in anything they’ve got going to spare.

Rodrigo says the mini building holds about 35 cans and is designed to grab locals’ attention, encouraging them to donate. It’s not his first miniature property in the area. He has already made a Tiny Street Library styled like an early century mansion house with William Morris Wallpaper, real moss and solar lights. Located on Cairo Rd, it’s become a community landmark and offers a space for locals to donate and pick up books for free. 

His plan going forwards? To initially get three of his mini food banks dotted around Walthamstow, while raising funds to make even more. Find out how to donate here

How to help and get help in London right now

Read our guide to Walthamstow.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.