London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New buses with skylights
Photograph: Eleanor Bentall/TfL

These new London buses have skylights and phone holders

They’re already running on the 63 route and they look properly cool

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

London is still reeling from the news that the magnificent and troubled Boris Bus (aka the New Routemaster) might be taken off the streets of the capital for good. But, hold on, what’s that great-looking, space-age vehicle coming down the street? It’s only the latest double-decker to be introduced on a London route, and while the Boris Bus was a retro-futurist gothic fantasy, this one is pure 2022.

Introduced on the 63 route (that’s Peckham to King’s Cross in case you inexplicably don’t know every one of the city’s buses by heart), the new all-electric bus has some great features. Like skylights on the upper deck, to let in floods of glorious London sunshine. And dinky little holders for your phone, so you can catch up with ‘The Repair Shop’ on your way to work, while angling the screen to avoid the shafts of sunlight beaming in from above. And USB ports so you can charge it while you’re at it. Just don’t leave ’em behind, kids!

New London buses
Photograph: Eleanor Bentall/TfL

Other features include doing away with those fussy poles that make existing buses look so untidy, replacing them with seat-located grips, and a larger space downstairs for buggies and wheelchairs. A few have been in service for the last couple of months, and the whole of the 63 route should be equipped this year.

As one bus leaves, another arrives… Maybe there’s a metaphor there.

More London streets are getting 20mph speed limits.

Get a bus! London Underground could get hit by two new strikes next month.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.