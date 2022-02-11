These new London buses have skylights and phone holders

London is still reeling from the news that the magnificent and troubled Boris Bus (aka the New Routemaster) might be taken off the streets of the capital for good. But, hold on, what’s that great-looking, space-age vehicle coming down the street? It’s only the latest double-decker to be introduced on a London route, and while the Boris Bus was a retro-futurist gothic fantasy, this one is pure 2022.

Introduced on the 63 route (that’s Peckham to King’s Cross in case you inexplicably don’t know every one of the city’s buses by heart), the new all-electric bus has some great features. Like skylights on the upper deck, to let in floods of glorious London sunshine. And dinky little holders for your phone, so you can catch up with ‘The Repair Shop’ on your way to work, while angling the screen to avoid the shafts of sunlight beaming in from above. And USB ports so you can charge it while you’re at it. Just don’t leave ’em behind, kids!

Photograph: Eleanor Bentall/TfL

Other features include doing away with those fussy poles that make existing buses look so untidy, replacing them with seat-located grips, and a larger space downstairs for buggies and wheelchairs. A few have been in service for the last couple of months, and the whole of the 63 route should be equipped this year.

As one bus leaves, another arrives… Maybe there’s a metaphor there.

