  • News
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

These tiny fish-shaped waffles are the cutest way to get a sugar hit

By Emma Hughes Posted: Monday January 22 2018, 4:54pm

Feeling gloomy? A mosey down Wardour Street will take you to Bake, where you can watch the house speciality – goldfish taiyaki – being made in the window. A Wonka-ish machine plops batter into fish-shaped waffle-irons before the results are carefully tweezered out and piped full of vanilla custard. The best bit? A veritable shoal of them can be yours for less than the price of a coffee.

Back in summer, you probably saw Bake's cute fish ice cream cones all over your Instagram feed. These custard-filled treats make a less chilly winter alternative. Plus, they're smaller, which means you can totally eat more of them. 

9 Wardour St, W1D 6PF. Tube: Piccadilly Circus. £2 for four. 

In other sugary news, loads of free doughnuts are coming to Notting Hill.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Emma Hughes

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest