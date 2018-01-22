These tiny fish-shaped waffles are the cutest way to get a sugar hit

Feeling gloomy? A mosey down Wardour Street will take you to Bake, where you can watch the house speciality – goldfish taiyaki – being made in the window. A Wonka-ish machine plops batter into fish-shaped waffle-irons before the results are carefully tweezered out and piped full of vanilla custard. The best bit? A veritable shoal of them can be yours for less than the price of a coffee.
Back in summer, you probably saw Bake's cute fish ice cream cones all over your Instagram feed. These custard-filled treats make a less chilly winter alternative. Plus, they're smaller, which means you can totally eat more of them.
9 Wardour St, W1D 6PF. Tube: Piccadilly Circus. £2 for four.
In other sugary news, loads of free doughnuts are coming to Notting Hill.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ