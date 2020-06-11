These virtual events are taking place to mark the third anniversary of Grenfell

On Sunday June 14, the UK will unite in grief for the third anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy. It is a particularly painful and challenging time to mark the date, as communities affected by the fire are unable to get together and mourn the 72 people who lost their lives. The past two anniversaries have seen crowds assemble for a silent walk to Kensington Memorial Park. Lockdown has prevented in-person gatherings from taking place in 2020.

To observe the date this Sunday, Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved families from the Grenfell tower fire, along with the organisers of Grenfell Silent Walk are asking people to join them virtually for a day of remembrance. You can take part in Grenfell Anniversary in three ways: Remember. Reflect. Unite.

Remember

At 6pm, there will be an online remembrance event with a multi-faith vigil and reflections from the community. Church bells at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral, St John at Bethnal Green and more across London will ring 72 times in honour of the victims. There will also be a two-minute silence, streamed on YouTube.

Reflect

Visit the Grenfell United Instagram to hear conversations with the community, their supporters and guests, which will be taking place all afternoon and evening.

Unite

At 10.30pm, show solidarity by going green for Grenfell. The Grenfell United group has created a film for the anniversary that will allow people to participate from home. Turn off the lights, open your curtains, and visit the Go Green for Grenfell website to let green light illuminate your home.



It is important to remember that the Grenfell inquiry is still in process, but has been stalled (it’s expected to resume in July). The unsafe and flammable cladding that was used on Grenfell Tower remains on thousands of buildings in the UK. On Sunday, when we Go Green for Grenfell, it is not just for remembrance, but to show that the country is united for justice and change.

