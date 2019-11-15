Things to do today in London: Saturday November 16 2019

Yes, this weekend is going to be freezing, so there’s only one solution. Layer up those thermals and spend your Saturday at these brilliant events – there’s too much good stuff on for you to stay hidden indoors. Wander through an illuminated woodland, see horror movies in Soho or whizz round the Tower of London ice rink.

Prepare to be dazzled as Syon Park’s 600-year-old gardens are filled with illuminations. Follow a twinkling trail dotted with luminous sculptures, lasers and tutti-frutti hues.

Syon Park & House. Syon Lane rail. Fri Nov 15-Dec 1. £10-£12.

See photo portraits of punks, skinheads, ravers and today’s grime fans in this exhibition charting the evolution of subcultures in the UK at this re-imagination of the V&A's groundbreaking 1994 exhibition ‘Streetstyle, from Sidewalk to Catwalk’.

Trinity Art Gallery. Tube: Canning Town. Fri Nov 15-Dec 7. Free.

Halloween’s not over yet. Brace yourself for three days of new and obscure blood-curdling horror films, with many showing for the first time in the UK. Tonight, you can settle in for the 10pm Scare Package screening, described as a ‘relay race of the most horrifically hilarious meta proportions’.

Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel. Tube: Piccadilly Circus. Fri Nov 15-Sun Nov 17. From £8.

Want to whizz round the moat of one of London’s most famous landmarks? Visit this fortress by the Thames for skating sessions with epic views of London in a grand historical setting. The rink launches this weekend.

Tower of London. Tube: Tower Hill. Sat Nov 16-Jan 5 2020. £15-£16.50.

This nationwide festival removes academics from classrooms, putting talks, masterclasses and panels into pubs, cafés and public spaces. Look out for gallery takeovers, hands-on workshops and behind-the-scenes tours, on topics spanning everything from Moroccan hip hop to LGBTQ+ history.

Various venues. Thu Nov 14- Nov 23. Free-£5.

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.