Things to do today in London: Saturday October 5 2019

It’s Saturday and the weekend is officially here. Make the most of your two days off work with these five ace things to do. Prepare to be amazed as Fun Palaces pop up across the capital once more before raising your stein to some great beer at London Craft Oktoberfest. Prost!

The fifth annual celebration of all things art and science is returning. Expect pop-up ‘laboratories of fun’ for all ages, opportunities to get stuck in or just the chance to watch someone spellbinding in front of your eyes.

Various London locations. Free.

Master the art of preserving dead insects at this fascinating workshop where you’ll learn about techniques that have been in use for 300 years. You’ll never look at those dead flies on your window sill in the same way again.

The Dissenters’ Chapel. Tube: Kensal Green. £45.



A freak for all things Peaks? Get yourself down to this Lynchian wonderland, featuring doughnuts, damn fine coffee and cast appearances (both original and reboot). Stoke Newington Town Hall. Stoke Newington Overground. From £90.

Oktoberfests don’t have to be lederhosen-clad and pissed up City boy affairs. Head along to one where the focus is (rightly) on the beer – pints from Gypsy Hill and Bohem are on tap and there will be bratwurst to soak up the suds.

German Kraft Beer. Tube: Elephant & Castle. Free entry.

Catch some of Africa’s best artists as 45 galleries from 19 countries come together for this annual fair. The extended programme runs alongside a major exhibition by Mary Sibande, while there will also be a series of talks and a large installation in the space’s courtyard. Somerset House. Tube: Temple. £25.

