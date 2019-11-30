Things to do today in London: Sunday December 1 2019

If you’re off Christmas shopping this weekend but don't fancy braving Oxford Street during the Black Friday sales (who does?!) there are plenty of places to pick up a crafty gift or two this Sunday. Grab pieces by top artists for a steal at the Art Car Boot Fair, check out comics and zines galore at Imprint or stop by the Kiln Rooms Christmas Sale where dozens of makers will be peddling handmade wares.

A madcap car boot sale where dozens of big names will be selling their work for a song. Pick up pieces from Polly Morgan, Gavin Turk and Juno Calypso for a fraction of their usual prices, and visit the Rankin Live photo booth to get a portrait taken by the famous photographer free of charge.

The Workshop. Tube: Vauxhall. Sun Dec 1. £10.



Can’t make it to Lapland this Christmas? Head to the London Wetland Centre instead for a host of Christmas activities. Youngsters can enjoy husky rides around the wetlands while older kids can pet and cuddle the pups.

WWT London Wetland Centre. Barnes rail. Sat Nov 30-Sun Dec 1 and Dec 14-15. £11.70, £7.11 child.



Pick up photobooks, zines and comics at this publishing fair that explores how we think about cities. Look out for free talks, printing workshops, screenings and walking tours too.

The Building Centre. Tube: Goodge St. Until Sun Dec 1. Free.

Delve into the creative process of rapper Wretch 32 and celebrate the launch of his new book ‘Rapthology’. The Tottenham rapper will play some of his favourite tracks and discuss why they matter to him at this intimate talk hosted by Radio 1Xtra presenter Dotty.

Queen Elizabeth Hall. Tube: Waterloo. Sun Dec 1. From £12.50.



More than a hundred talented makers will be selling their work at this huge craft fair spread across two sites on Peckham's Rye Lane. There’ll be plenty of mulled wine to sip while you browse.

The Kiln Rooms. Peckham Rye Overground. Until Sun Dec 1. Free.



