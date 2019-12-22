Things to do today in London: Sunday December 22 2019

Christmas isn't complete without the opportunity to belt out the chorus of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ at a classic carol service. If you've not yet had the pleasure this December, head to All Souls this Sunday, for orchestra-led services, or Canopy Market where a brass band ensemble will be leading proceedings.

Pick up your last-minute gifts and stock up on festive treats at this special edition of Hackney’s bustling weekly market. Santa will be dropping by, and there’s a fancy dress competition for the best elves and fairies.

Broadway Market. London Fields Overground. Until Sun Dec 22. Free.

O come all ye faithful to All Souls Langham Place for a good old-fashioned carol service with free mince pies and Christmas punch. And don’t worry if you haven’t heard ‘Good King Wenceslas’ since primary school, there'll be a live choir and orchestra leading proceedings.

All Souls Church. Tube: Oxford Circus. Sun Dec 22. Free.



Take part in a bunch of free, festive and family-friendly workshops at Granary Square’s Canopy Market, including a screen-printing tutorial, bauble making and family painting, with carols and a brass band to get you in the spirit while you browse.

Granary Square. Tube: King’s Cross. Until Sun Dec 22. Free.

Feast your eyes on this biscuit metropolis as the Museum of Architecture’s annual exhibition visits Somerset House. The magnificent doughy creation was designed by architecture firms, who were invited to pick a plot on the masterplan and respond to a brief. This year's theme is transport: all aboard the Ginger line!

Somerset House. Tube: Temple. Until Jan 5. £9.

As Buddy himself (sort of) says, ‘The best way to spread Christmas cheer is quoting loud for all to hear.’ Use your niche knowledge to shout out all the lines at this special screening. There’ll also be a fancy dress competition, so be sure to wear your best elf outfit. You’d be a cotton-headed ninny-muggins to miss it!

Prince Charles Cinema. Tube: Leicester Square. Sun Dec 22. £13.50.

