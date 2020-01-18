Things to do today in London: Sunday January 19 2020

It’s gonna be cold this Sunday, so wrap up warm in some bargain new threads from the Vintage Kilo Sale, or work up a sweat playing IRL arcade games or at an unusual yoga session.

Take part in beginners’ yoga, feminist embroidery, protest art and self-care workshops at this body-positive festival hosted by the Anti Diet Riot Club. Speakers including journalist Stephanie Yeboah and activist Honey Kinney Ross will be challenging society’s obsession with thinness and tackling fatphobia at a series of inspiring talks.

Colours Hoxton. Tube: Old St. Sun Jan 19. £40.

Master your vinyasa alongside the Old Masters at this yoga session in the serene surroundings of Dulwich Picture Gallery. Tickets include early access to the ‘Rembrandt’s Light’ exhibition and a free hot drink in the café afterwards.

Dulwich Picture Gallery. West Dulwich rail. Sun Jan 19. £25.

Step away from the screens and get stuck into giant IRL versions vintage arcade games, like Whac-A-Mole, Laser Run and Space Invaders, at this pop-up installation in a former Royal Mail delivery centre, designed by artist Matthew Harrison.

Former Royal Mail Delivery Office. Tube: Vauxhall. Until Jan 26. Free.

Grab some bargain vintage clobber at this east London edition of the Vintage Kilo Sale. Hunt out some treasures and take them to the scales, where you'll be charged the truly retro price of £15 per kilo.

York Hall. Tube: Bethnal Green. Sun Jan 19. £3 entry.



Get the lowdown on planning your next grand adventure at this expo featuring representatives from tour operators and volunteer services located all over the globe, as well as more than 100 free talks and seminars on everything from travel photography to trekking.

Olympia London. Tube: Kensington (Olympia). Sat Jan 18-Sun Jan 19. £11.

