Things to do today in London: Sunday January 26 2020

Wrap up warm this Sunday for a host of outdoor activities including the annual Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown, a weather-appropriate rooftop pop-up and a warming walk around Greenwich.

Head to central London bright and early to ring in the Year of the Rat with dancing dragons, acrobats and musicians at the traditional Chinese New Year Parade, before enjoying live acts on a stage in Trafalgar Square from noon.

Starts on Charing Cross Road. Leicester Square tube. Sun Jan 26. Free.

Sample Aussi booze and snack on barbecue and baked potatoes while DJs spin Kylie tunes at this charity event raising money for the Australian Red Cross, with all proceeds from entry fees and 10 percent of profits going to their disaster relief efforts.

Old Street Brewery and Taproom. Bethnal Green tube. Until Mon Jan 27. £10.



Dry gin more your thing than Dry Jan? Warm your cockles with a warm gin cocktail at this cosy candlelit pop-up bar from Sipsmith, where each masterfully crafted cocktail is served with a food pairing to match.

Ham Yard Hotel. Piccadilly Circus tube. Until Feb 29. From £20.



Join this group hosted by the Museum of Walking for a gentle winter wander around the entire borough of Greenwich. Sunday’s route starts at Falconwood station, goes through Lesnes Abbey Woods through Bostall Woods, before finishing up at the Cutty Sark. Phew.

Meet at Falconwood rail. Sun Jan 26. Free.



Get inspired for the final stretch of Dry January at this festival of no and low-alcohol booze hosted by the National Theatre's Understudy Bar, featuring exclusive brews from Big Drop and Lucky Saint.

The Understudy. Waterloo tube. Sun Jan 26. Free.



