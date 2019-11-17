Things to do today in London: Sunday November 17 2019

Lazy Sundays are great and all, but that doesn’t have to mean doing nothing. Today, you can watch a screening of ‘The Greatest Showman’ on a big beanbag inside a gin distillery at Hayman’s Ginema, or have an easygoing wander around a Christmas market in Primrose Hill. Want more? Read on...

Hayman’s of London is opening its distillery for this gin-themed pop-up cinema. Watch top flicks like ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ while sipping fine gins and getting cosy on giant beanbags. Tickets include two gin cocktails and a goody bag with a distillery tour voucher.

Hayman’s Distillery. Tube: Balham. Wed Nov 13-Sun Nov 17. £37.

See photos, flyers, films and ephemera submitted by the public at this exhibition celebrating youth culture over the last 70 years. Along with thousands of images, there’ll be projections, vintage motorcycles and a soundsystem pumping out tunes.

Ugly Duck. Tube: Bermondsey. Thu Nov 14-Sun Nov 17. Free.

The clothes at this pre-loved pop-up have been picked from charity shops by style-savvy influencers. Expect labels and one-offs at low prices. All proceeds go to charity.

47-49 Neal St. Tube: Covent Garden. Thu Nov 14- Sun Nov 17. Free entry.

The breast pop-up shop in London is back championing female designers and giving 10 percent of all proceeds to the CoppaFeel! breast cancer charity. Pick up cards, clothing, ceramics and more.

188 Shoreditch High St. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Nov 16-Nov 30. Free entry.

Watch the Primrose Hill’s famous dog show, eat street food, play at the fairground and see the Christmas lights being switched on. Yes, we know it’s only November, but is it never too early for mince pies and mulled wine-fuelled singalongs? We think not...

Regent’s Park Rd. Tube: Chalk Farm. Sun Nov 17. Free entry.

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

