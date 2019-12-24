Things to do today in London: Tuesday December 24 2019

Forget having a quiet one this Christmas Eve. Get to the Royal Albert Hall to belt out a chorus of ‘Silent Night’ with thousands of strangers, or quote along to the best lines in ‘Elf’ at the Prince Charles Cinema. And if you’ve yet to turn veggie, don’t miss the Harts of Smithfield Meat auction, where you might just win a hunk of meat for free.

One of London’s greatest Christmas traditions, this annual meat sale lets you bag prize thighs for bargain prices. Get the time-honoured coin toss right to win a free hunk of flesh.

Harts of Smithfield. Tube: Farringdon. Tue Dec 24. Free entry.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is quoting loud for all to hear. Shout your fave lines from the film at this screening. You’d be a son of a nutcracker to miss it.

Prince Charles Cinema. Tube: Leicester Square. Tue Dec 24. £13.50.

Live out your stage superstar fantasies by belting out tunes at the famous venue accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Royal Albert Hall. Tube: South Kensington. Sat Dec 21-Tue Dec 24. From £20.

Check out a sweet biscuit metropolis as the Museum of Architecture’s annual exhibition visits Somerset House. Pop your head through a dome in the centre of the sculptures so you can gaze out over the tiny gingerbread cities.

Somerset House. Tube: Temple. Until Jan 5. £9.

Going shopping in central London? Make a stop at the world’s only shop selling gifts for refugees, which closes on Christmas Eve. Buy emergency blankets, children’s shoes and mobile phone credit, which will be distributed around the world to those who need them.

47-49 Neal St. Tube: Covent Garden. Until Tue Dec 24.

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.