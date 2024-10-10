This 147-year-old Wimbledon tradition is being axed in 2025

Sometimes it really does feel like automation is coming for us all. The latest thing to be affected by the relentless march of technology is Wimbledon, which has decided to do away with human line judges after 147 years, replacing them with live electronic line calling technology.

From 2025 onwards live electronic line calling (ELC) will be used on all courts in both the main draw at the All England Club and the qualifying tournament off-site in Roehampton, after the new technology was successfully tested during this year’s championships. Wimbledon said the choice to remove judges would allow ‘maximum accuracy’ in future matches.

Wimbledon’s chief executive, Sally Bolton, said: ‘The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at the championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation.Having reviewed the results of the testing this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.

‘For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.’

ELC is prevalent in tennis around the world with other tournaments, like the Australian Open, already getting rid of line judges in 2022. It is widely accepted that the tech allows for more accurate decision making.

But some people are worried about what it means for the pipeline to becoming a chair umpires, as many start off as line officials.

‘We understand the reasons behind the decision to introduce live electronic line-calling and we recognise the ongoing changes to officiating around the world,’ said the Lawn Tennis Association in a statement.

‘With this in mind we are already working with the Association of British Tennis Officials to understand the impact on the pathway for British officials, and develop a new joint strategy with them that will ensure officials can be retained within the sport, new officials can be recruited and the officiating community will be supported through the changes.’

