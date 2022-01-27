Don’t know about your experience of uni, but if you were in halls of residence, it probably included at least one of the following: a) someone ‘borrowing’ your food/milk, b) someone apparently having a full-on illegal rave in a communal kitchen at 3am on a week night, c) being herded outside in your dressing gown after the smoke alarm was set off – possibly owing to b) – and, d) something nasty in the shower.

This might change the way you see halls, though. Some former King’s College student accommodation in central London has been turned into an uber-swish mansion and is now on the market for a tidy £15 million.

The grade II-listed Palace House has views across the Thames of the Houses of Parliament – if that isn’t enough to make you dry heave right now – as well as the historic Lambeth Palace and the London Eye.

Image: Roost

Its listing on Rightmove details its other attractions: six bedrooms, six bathrooms, five reception rooms, a gym, a nine-metre pool, a massive garden and a basement cinema that seats 15. The property also boasts a separate carriage block with space for three cars and further accommodation for your many servants. Nonetheless, it’s been for sale online since last October.

Got a spare £15m and fancy moving in right away? Hold your horses: you might be sleeping above the garage. Cos the thing is that this des res isn’t completely, erm, finished. It is presented as being in ‘shell and core’ condition, ie that the necessary works like plumbing and electrics are all done, but the new owner will have to do the rest themselves. Agents Alexander Millett describe it as ‘amazing value’, and that a completed house of this size and prestige in the same location would be three times the price. ‘It’s a unique opportunity.’

Anyway, decor-wise, we’re thinking unplastered breeze blocks, neon strip lights and a lad from Wigan in the room next door who deals ket.

