UPDATE: 25/1/2022

Last week, we told you about our quest to find the cheapest pint of actual beer in London. At that (early) stage, we couldn’t do better than a Sam Smiths pint of Alpine Lager at the Captain Kidd in Wapping for £3.10. There were also runners-up that came pretty close to The Captain Kidd, with both Top Secret Comedy Club and The Ramble Inn selling pints for £3.60.

Now, though, new information has come across Time Out’s news/beer desk. There are local reports of an A-board outside another riverside boozer, The Yacht in Greenwich, advertising a pint of cask bitter for just £2.50.

Due diligence demanded that we didn’t just take some anonymous tip-off as gospel, so we forced one of our more washed-up writers to break Dry January and go down and check the story out for reals. He duly confirmed that this indeed seems to be the case, providing this snap of the streetside advertising as documentation:

Photograph: Chris Waywell

Okay, so it’s an own-brand affair, but seriously, this is frankly a flipping steal, especially in a bougie, touristy postcode like Greenwich. Four pints for a tenner! It’s like the past.

Of course, our quest has only just begun. Perhaps there’s an even cheaper cold lad out there that we have yet to hear about. If you usually get your pints cheaper than this, let us know!

