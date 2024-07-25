Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

This 1910s art deco cinema in London is about to return to former glories

Highams Park’s historic picture house is on course for a new lease of life

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Global film editor
The Regal Cinema
Photograph: Weedon ArchitectsA render of the planned Regal Cinema
Advertising

It’s boom time for cinema lovers in one corner of London.

First came news that Walthamstow’s old Empire cinema is returning this year, and now Waltham Council have given the go-ahead to plans for a new two-screen cinema a couple of miles away in Highams Park.

The building on Hale End Road first opened in April 1911 as the Highams Park Electric Theatre, before becoming The Regal Cinema in 1935. It closed down in 1963 and became a bingo hall. From there, it was returned to its original use as a full-time cinema before becoming a bingo hall again, and then a snooker hall, before finally falling into disrepair.

Plans to restore it as a cinema have been germinating since 2018, but as first reported by IanVisits, the newly approved development plans bring it a step closer to reality.

The plan will see a new two-screen Regal Cinema and café bar on the ground floor of the building, with the old art deco frontage preserved. The remainder of the building will be turned into a 33-flat residential block.

‘The Regal Cinema is an iconic building in the centre of Highams Park,’ says Waltham Forest councillor Rosalind Doré. ‘There has been much enthusiasm from the local community to revitalise the building and create a space that everyone can benefit from. Now [the] plans have planning approval, the process can move forward to find a cinema operator.’

Which cinema operator will it be? Watch this space for news.

It’s official: Walthamstow is getting its only cinema back.

How many of London’s favourite cinemas have you been to?

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.