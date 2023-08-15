London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hatchards bookshop in London
Photograph: Olivier Guiberteau / Shutterstock.com

This 226-year-old London bookshop is now a viral hit on TikTok

Gen Z fans are apparently going there to re-create scenes from a fantasy novel

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

A very old bookshop in central London has been baffled by an influx of young American women visiting the store, which, it turns out, is all down to a TikTok trend. Thanks to some keen bibliophiles on BookTok (that’s the realm of TikTok where book fans gather), Hatchards bookshop in Piccadilly has unexpectedly become a viral sensation. 

One of the royal family’s official booksellers, the 226-year-old store was surprised to become a hit with Gen Z readers. And youthful visitors aren’t just checking out the five-storey shop’s massive collection: fans of a fantasy book series are going to the shop to re-enact one of their favourite scenes from a novel. In Cassandra Clare’s best-selling novel ‘The Mortal Instruments’ – which was adapted into a film starring Lily Collins – one character goes to Hatchards to buy his love interest a copy of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Tale of Two Cities’.

Francis Cleverdon, the manager of Hatchards, told the Times: ‘It was mentioned on TikTok about a month ago and since then we’ve sold bucketloads of Dickens. 

‘Quite a lot of people stand by the front till taking pictures of the royal arms. Every week or so they’ll see social media content being filmed in the shop.’

This isn’t the first time Hatchard’s has been frequented by literature fans. The bookstore also appears in Virginia Woolf’s ‘Mrs Dalloway’ and has for a long time been a spot visited by Woolf enthusiasts. 

‘We’re used to people following Mrs Dalloway’s route and Mrs Dalloway is quite different to Cassandra Clare, so it’s lovely,’ Cleverdon added. 

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the third episode with Doc Brown in Kilburn

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.