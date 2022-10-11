London
Noku Langa art trail courtesy the artist and gallery
This artist has created a technicolour art trail around London

Nokukhanya Langa’s swirling works are dotted around Mayfair and St John’s Wood

Written by
Time Out contributors
To accompany her exhibition at Saatchi Yates gallery, artist Nokukhanya Langa has created an art trail that is bringing swirling colour to central London. The work in the show is all spinning, twisting, internet-indebted abstraction, which she describes as like using a browser with loads of open tabs – hectic, confusing and multi-layered, resulting in hyper-coloured, blobby canvases filled with geometric shapes. Some works feature word clouds, with phrases like ‘extreme self image is good enoughts [sic]’ and ‘mediocrity is intact’, others are just slabs of pure undulating colour.

This week, the work is going beyond the gallery, with window displays of hypnotic swirls in Burlington Arcade, at 32 Connaught Street and at 11 St John’s Wood High Street, as well as a work being placed in Langan’s restaurant in Mayfair. 

So the internet ends up in the art, and then the art ends up becoming so Instagrammable that it goes back on the internet. The circle of life. 

The gallery exhibition is already open, and will be on show until November 17, while the public art elements are on view from October 10 to 15, coinciding with Frieze art fair.

Nokukhanya Langa is at Saatchi Yates. Until Nov 17. Free. More details here.

