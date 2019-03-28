This artist in Peckham is making the biggest papier-mâché sculpture ever

If you like big pots and you cannot lie, then Emmely Elgersma is the artist for you. Art’s own Sir Mix-a-Pot (yikes, sorry) has started work on a pot so enormous that it will break the Guinness World Record for the biggest ever papier-mâché sculpture. Coming in at 13ft x 13ft, Elgersma's work will have you saying ‘Oh my God, Becky. Look at her pot. She looks like one of those rap guys’ ceramicists.’ The work is inspired by a nineteenth-century vase in the V&A and is the best legal use of a lifetime’s supply of glue we can think of. But don’t get in a huff (glue joke, nice) if you can’t make the drying party on April 4 at Limbo Limbo in Peckham, you can support the project by pledging on Kickstarter instead.

Go watch paint dry at Emmely Elgersma’s drying party – details here.