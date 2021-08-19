A further two branches are planned to open over the next year

If you thought society's avocado fixation might wane soon, a new restaurant is coming to London to prove you wrong.

The Avocado Show, a dining spot that specialises in avocado-based dishes, will set up shop in Mayfair next month, bringing brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert menus based around the millennial fave. Up for grabs will be an avocado bun burger, where the fruit replaces the traditional bread, pancakes, ice cream, cheesecake and much more.

The restaurant originally launched in Amsterdam in 2017 and has been an Instagram fixture ever since thanks to its inventive dishes and strong aesthetic. In 2019, avo lovers in London got the chance to try its treats at a special pop-up, but now The Avocado Show is here to stay.

As well as the new Mayfair branch, the company behind The Avocado Show has already signed an agreement to open a further two eateries in the capital over the next year, while it also has plans to expand across the UK.

‘We are excited to finally welcome London to The Avocado Show family,’ founder Ron Simpson said. ‘It has always been a dream of ours to open a location here. We look forward to sharing more ‘Pretty Healthy Food’ with our fans as we continue our mission of bringing joy to avo lovers around the world and promoting sustainable avocado production.’

