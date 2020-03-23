Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right This Banksy is on sale for around £100, and it might look a little familiar
News / Art

This Banksy is on sale for around £100, and it might look a little familiar

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Monday March 23 2020, 5:27pm

Banksy Time Out cover
Banksy

Back in 2010, we got everyone’s favourite anti-establishment maverick-with-a-spray-can – none other than Mr Banksy himself – to do a Time Out cover. It was, as you can no doubt imagine, hugely popular. Time Out wasn’t free back then, you actually had to PAY to read all of our brilliant content. I know, incredible. Out in the shops you’d get the Banksy cover with all of our cover lines on it, but subscribers got a special edition that was just the image and our logo. Here are the two covers side by side:

Banksy Time Out cover

Banksy

Now, London auction house Tate Ward is hosting an online sale, and our Banksy subscriber cover (it could be one of our cover posters, but we think it’s the subscriber version of the magazine cover) is one of the lots. It currently has an estimate of £100-£200 – for something that would have cost just £2.99 in the shops. Even considering inflation, that's a pretty good return on investment. So there you go, reading Time out could make you rich in the future. It’s just another thing we do for you. You’re welcome.

Bid on the Time Out Banksy cover here.

And then when you’re done with that, find more art here

 

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news