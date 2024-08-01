Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

This east London neighbourhood is officially the city’s most popular area for first-time buyers

House buying is on the rise in the capital – and one east London borough is seeing more houses snapped up than anywhere else

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Contributing writer
Housing development in Newham, east London
Photograph: Abdul_Shakoor / Shutterstock.com
Advertising

London’s housing market is as shambolic as it is horrendous. And while most of us are stuck in flat shares, some Londoners are lucky enough to escape the hellscape of renting and get a foot on the property ladder. Now the most popular areas for first-time home buyers in the Big Smoke have been revealed. 

With renting becoming increasingly unaffordable, it makes sense that city dwellers are looking to take on a place of their own. According to new figures from Hamptons estate agency (reported in the Telegraph) the proportion of homes bought by first-time buyers hit record levels this year, with first timers making up a third of all property purchases. 

Newham in east London is officially the most popular place for buying your first home in London. In Newham, first timers made up 77 percent of all property purchases in the first half of 2024, with buyers coughing up an average of £388,170. The most affordable homes were in East Ham, Beckton, Upton Park and Barking, while the most popular streets in the area were Earlham Grove (Stratford), Silvertown Way (Canning Town) and Gallions Road (Beckton).

Not far behind Newham was Barking & Dagenham, where the average house price was £309,530. The third most popular spot was Thurrock, which although is technically in Essex, it borders the London Borough of Havering. 

Did you see that John Lewis is building a massive ‘Waitrose Tower’ in south London with more than 350 flats?

And London could get 30 more Low Traffic Neighbourhoods.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.