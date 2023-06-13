[title]
Bethnal Green's Da Terra was the highest placed London restaurant at the The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards 2023.
The ceremony took place on Monday June 12 at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, and saw the fine dining east London eatery taking third place in the UK-wide prize – following Welsh country house hotel restaurant Ynyshir at Number 1, and then Moor Hall in Lancashire, which came second.
In the top 100, 66 of the restaurants were based in London, and included the likes of The Ledbury, KOL, Core by Clare Smyth, A Wong, Brat, Kiln and Ikoyi. See the full, whoppingly massive list below.
Bouchon Racine in Clerkenwell took fifth place, and was also the winner of the Opening of the Year award for the best new restaurant in the UK. Bouchon Racine is the latest project from acclaimed chef Henry Harris, who previously worked at Harvey Nichols’ Fifth Floor Restaurant and his own Racine in Knightsbridge. Read Time Out's glowing, five start review of Bouchon Racine here.
Other London-leaning wins included Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver of St John, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award for their much-loved restaurant in Smithfield, which opened in 1994 and went on to spawn St John Bread and Wine in Spitalfields and St John Marylebone.
Meanwhile, The Ledbury won the Service Award, and their 29-year-old sous chef April Lily Partridge – pictured above – was named this year’s Chef to Watch. The recently opened Midland Grand Dining Room scored the One to Watch prize – read our review here.
A full list of the Top 100 is below.
- Ynyshir
- Moor Hall
- Da Terra
- The Ledbury
- Bouchon Racine
- Restaurant Pine
- The Ritz
- Core by Clare Smyth
- Frog by Adam Handling
- KOL
- Kitchen Table
- The Parkers Arms
- Sabor
- Alex Dilling at the Cafe Royal
- The Sportsman
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum
- Solstice
- A Wong
- Brat
- Kiln
- Ikoyi
- Alchemilla
- House of Tides
- Osip
- Roots
- Fallow
- The Angel at Hetton
- The Seahorse
- BiBi
- L’Enclume
- The French House
- Noble Rot Soho
- Paul Ainsworth at No 6
- Trinity
- The Clove Club
- The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant
- The Fordwich Arms
- Endo at the Rotunda
- Benares
- SOLA
- The Palmerston
- Chez Bruce
- Maison Francois
- The Black Swan at Oldstead
- The Quality Chophouse
- Dorian
- Hide
- Luca
- Allegra
- Humble Chicken
- Higher Ground
- The Man Behind the Curtain
- Opheem
- Brawn
- Wilson’s
- Launceston Place
- Speedboat Bar
- 40 Maltby Street
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
- Forest Side
- Cafe Cecilia
- Angela’s
- Hjem
- HUMO
- Restaurant Sat Bains
- Smoking Goat
- Apricity
- Northcote
- Manteca
- Rochelle Canteen
- Mana
- Sessions Arts Club
- Singburi
- St John
- Grace & Savour
- The River Cafe
- The Unruly Pig
- Updown Farmhouse
- Ox
- Inver
- Aizle
- Raby Hunt
- Quo Vadis
- Carters of Moseley
- Lisboeta
- Lyle’s
- Mangal 2
- Restaurant 22
- Etch
- Straker’s
- Upstairs by Tom Shepherd
- Joro
- The Kitchin
- Frenchie
- Dew Drop Inn
- SY23
- The Pem
- The Tamil Prince
- Café Deco
- Manifest
These are all the best new restaurants opening in London this June