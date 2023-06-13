Da Terra was the top placed London joint at The National Restaurant Awards 2023

Bethnal Green's Da Terra was the highest placed London restaurant at the The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards 2023.

The ceremony took place on Monday June 12 at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, and saw the fine dining east London eatery taking third place in the UK-wide prize – following Welsh country house hotel restaurant Ynyshir at Number 1, and then Moor Hall in Lancashire, which came second.

In the top 100, 66 of the restaurants were based in London, and included the likes of The Ledbury, KOL, Core by Clare Smyth, A Wong, Brat, Kiln and Ikoyi. See the full, whoppingly massive list below.

Bouchon Racine in Clerkenwell took fifth place, and was also the winner of the Opening of the Year award for the best new restaurant in the UK. Bouchon Racine is the latest project from acclaimed chef Henry Harris, who previously worked at Harvey Nichols’ Fifth Floor Restaurant and his own Racine in Knightsbridge. Read Time Out's glowing, five start review of Bouchon Racine here.

Other London-leaning wins included Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver of St John, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award for their much-loved restaurant in Smithfield, which opened in 1994 and went on to spawn St John Bread and Wine in Spitalfields and St John Marylebone.

April Lily Partridge

Meanwhile, The Ledbury won the Service Award, and their 29-year-old sous chef April Lily Partridge – pictured above – was named this year’s Chef to Watch. The recently opened Midland Grand Dining Room scored the One to Watch prize – read our review here.

A full list of the Top 100 is below.

Ynyshir Moor Hall Da Terra The Ledbury Bouchon Racine Restaurant Pine The Ritz Core by Clare Smyth Frog by Adam Handling KOL Kitchen Table The Parkers Arms Sabor Alex Dilling at the Cafe Royal The Sportsman Claude Bosi at Bibendum Solstice A Wong Brat Kiln Ikoyi Alchemilla House of Tides Osip Roots Fallow The Angel at Hetton The Seahorse BiBi L’Enclume The French House Noble Rot Soho Paul Ainsworth at No 6 Trinity The Clove Club The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant The Fordwich Arms Endo at the Rotunda Benares SOLA The Palmerston Chez Bruce Maison Francois The Black Swan at Oldstead The Quality Chophouse Dorian Hide Luca Allegra Humble Chicken Higher Ground The Man Behind the Curtain Opheem Brawn Wilson’s Launceston Place Speedboat Bar 40 Maltby Street Restaurant Gordon Ramsay Forest Side Cafe Cecilia Angela’s Hjem HUMO Restaurant Sat Bains Smoking Goat Apricity Northcote Manteca Rochelle Canteen Mana Sessions Arts Club Singburi St John Grace & Savour The River Cafe The Unruly Pig Updown Farmhouse Ox Inver Aizle Raby Hunt Quo Vadis Carters of Moseley Lisboeta Lyle’s Mangal 2 Restaurant 22 Etch Straker’s Upstairs by Tom Shepherd Joro The Kitchin Frenchie Dew Drop Inn SY23 The Pem The Tamil Prince Café Deco Manifest

