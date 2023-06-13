London
Da Terra

This east London restaurant has been named the best in the city

Da Terra was the top placed London joint at The National Restaurant Awards 2023

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Bethnal Green's Da Terra was the highest placed London restaurant at the The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards 2023.

The ceremony took place on Monday June 12 at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, and saw the fine dining east London eatery taking third place in the UK-wide prize – following Welsh country house hotel restaurant Ynyshir at Number 1, and then Moor Hall in Lancashire, which came second. 

In the top 100, 66 of the restaurants were based in London, and included the likes of The Ledbury, KOL, Core by Clare Smyth, A Wong, Brat, Kiln and Ikoyi. See the full, whoppingly massive list below.

Bouchon Racine in Clerkenwell took fifth place, and was also the winner of the Opening of the Year award for the best new restaurant in the UK. Bouchon Racine is the latest project from acclaimed chef Henry Harris, who previously worked at Harvey Nichols’ Fifth Floor Restaurant and his own Racine in Knightsbridge. Read Time Out's glowing, five start review of Bouchon Racine here.

Other London-leaning wins included Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver of St John, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award for their much-loved restaurant in Smithfield, which opened in 1994 and went on to spawn St John Bread and Wine in Spitalfields and St John Marylebone

April Lily Partridge
April Lily Partridge

Meanwhile, The Ledbury won the Service Award, and their 29-year-old sous chef April Lily Partridge – pictured above – was named this year’s Chef to Watch. The recently opened Midland Grand Dining Room scored the One to Watch prize – read our review here

A full list of the Top 100 is below.

  1. Ynyshir
  2. Moor Hall
  3. Da Terra
  4. The Ledbury
  5. Bouchon Racine
  6. Restaurant Pine
  7. The Ritz
  8. Core by Clare Smyth
  9. Frog by Adam Handling
  10. KOL
  11. Kitchen Table
  12. The Parkers Arms
  13. Sabor
  14. Alex Dilling at the Cafe Royal
  15. The Sportsman
  16. Claude Bosi at Bibendum
  17. Solstice
  18. A Wong
  19. Brat
  20. Kiln
  21. Ikoyi
  22. Alchemilla
  23. House of Tides
  24. Osip
  25. Roots
  26. Fallow
  27. The Angel at Hetton
  28. The Seahorse
  29. BiBi
  30. L’Enclume
  31. The French House
  32. Noble Rot Soho
  33. Paul Ainsworth at No 6
  34. Trinity
  35. The Clove Club
  36. The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant
  37. The Fordwich Arms
  38. Endo at the Rotunda
  39. Benares
  40. SOLA
  41. The Palmerston
  42. Chez Bruce
  43. Maison Francois
  44. The Black Swan at Oldstead
  45. The Quality Chophouse
  46. Dorian
  47. Hide
  48. Luca
  49. Allegra
  50. Humble Chicken
  51. Higher Ground
  52. The Man Behind the Curtain
  53. Opheem
  54. Brawn
  55. Wilson’s
  56. Launceston Place
  57. Speedboat Bar
  58. 40 Maltby Street
  59. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
  60. Forest Side
  61. Cafe Cecilia
  62. Angela’s
  63. Hjem
  64. HUMO
  65. Restaurant Sat Bains
  66. Smoking Goat
  67. Apricity
  68. Northcote
  69. Manteca
  70. Rochelle Canteen
  71. Mana
  72. Sessions Arts Club
  73. Singburi
  74. St John
  75. Grace & Savour
  76. The River Cafe
  77. The Unruly Pig
  78. Updown Farmhouse
  79. Ox
  80. Inver
  81. Aizle
  82. Raby Hunt
  83. Quo Vadis
  84. Carters of Moseley
  85. Lisboeta
  86. Lyle’s
  87. Mangal 2
  88. Restaurant 22
  89. Etch
  90. Straker’s
  91. Upstairs by Tom Shepherd
  92. Joro
  93. The Kitchin 
  94. Frenchie
  95. Dew Drop Inn
  96. SY23
  97. The Pem
  98. The Tamil Prince
  99. Café Deco
  100. Manifest

