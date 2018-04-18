  • News
This east London rooftop is reopening with a beachy burger bar

By Kelly Pigram Posted: Wednesday April 18 2018, 5:55pm

Sun’s out, buns out, people – it’s rooftop season.

Stratford’s summer playground Roof East is reopening on Thursday May 3, and this season, Jimmy Garcia is bringing his pop-up The Beach BBQ Club along for the ride.

Settle down on a deckchair, surrounded by fake sand, and watch the sunset with a beef and calamari burger, fish and chips, or a bavette steak. For the meat-free crowd, there’ll be vegan tempura veggies and halloumi fries.

If you feel like getting active after you finish, there’ll also be mini golf, hip hop lawn bowls and a batting cage to explore. We hope the novelty rooftop trend never dies.

Roof East is at Stratford Multi-Storey Car Park, Great Eastern Way, E15 1XE. 

Here’s our guide to the very best street food in London.

Sign up to Time Out for summer food news first.

 

By Kelly Pigram

