This east London rooftop is reopening with a beachy burger bar

Sun’s out, buns out, people – it’s rooftop season.

Stratford’s summer playground Roof East is reopening on Thursday May 3, and this season, Jimmy Garcia is bringing his pop-up The Beach BBQ Club along for the ride.

Settle down on a deckchair, surrounded by fake sand, and watch the sunset with a beef and calamari burger, fish and chips, or a bavette steak. For the meat-free crowd, there’ll be vegan tempura veggies and halloumi fries.

If you feel like getting active after you finish, there’ll also be mini golf, hip hop lawn bowls and a batting cage to explore. We hope the novelty rooftop trend never dies.

Roof East is at Stratford Multi-Storey Car Park, Great Eastern Way, E15 1XE.

