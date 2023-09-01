This essential east London clubbing spot is building a huge new venue

Finally, some good news for London’s clubbing scene. East London nightclub E1 has been given planning permission to build a brand-new, bigger and better permanent venue in Wapping.

The legendary club, which is known for its top programming of techno, house, drum ‘n’ bass and electro nights, has been granted permission by Tower Hamlets Council to knock down its current space and build a bespoke and improved events space in its place. The new building will comprise of a Big Yellow Storage facility, 114 residential flats and the spanking new E1 club. Building isn’t set to begin for at least five years, but the venue will remain open for the time being.

Yuval Hen, founder and owner of E1 said: ‘For several years we have been working tirelessly behind the scenes in collaboration with Tower Hamlets and Big Yellow Storage to ensure and safeguard the future of E1. We are now happy to confirm that the development plans include a brand new bespoke purpose-built venue, taking into account sound mitigation, that will become our new home once the initial development is complete, with construction not due to begin for approximately five years.

‘We are also glad to confirm that throughout planning, development, and construction, E1 in its current form will remain open as it is now – committed to on point curation, cutting edge sound, awe-inspiring visuals, and above all a safe and welcoming space for all.’

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) added: ‘Fantastic news to hear that the future of E1 is safe, such an important venue for London. Important to recognise the roles of Tower Hamlets and Yellow Storage and the team at E1 for brokering this unique agreement.

‘It’s vital that this agreement is taken forward as an example of true partnership working across the UK. This has the hallmark of a strategy for culture and residents across major cities to coexist and thrive, as we have seen in major European cities for many years.’

In the meantime, E1’s upcoming Autumn Season will see Overmono, Zed Bias, Lady Starlight and many more on the decks. Plus, there will be takeovers from parties like Adonis, Klub Verboten, Percolate and Mixmag.

Lace up your Doc Martens and get down there.

