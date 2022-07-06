The big one. The world’s largest fetish and fantasy club, started in 1990, a visit to Torture Garden (affectionately referred to as TG) is considered a rite of passage for those wishing to explore and expand their sexual horizons.

It’s worth going just to look at the fashions; the dress code states that attendees shouldn’t even bother queuing for entry unless they’re wearing something that would turn heads and elicit stares on the street, so partygoers’ costumes will have your eyes on stalks (although that’s not where the ‘Garden’ name comes from; it’s a reference to a dark French novel about a sadist who likes to watch such horrors as flayings and crucifixions, juxtaposed against a beautiful outdoor setting in China).

Music is varied, more smoothly mixed than a masterchef’s crepe batter, and guests actually dance in addition to playing in the dungeons and dark rooms; look out for TG founder David on the decks, as well as manager Charlotte and the excellently energetic Rockit Riyad.

The stage shows are the stuff of lewd legend: Dita von Teese made her UK debut at TG; there are frequently hardcore body modification and manipulation demonstrations featuring everything from extreme piercings to contortion to people being suspended from ropes attached to hooks poked through their skin; and it’s not uncommon to see fireworks been set off from performers’ orifices, paint and milk being shot out of vaginas, and lasers shining from the bumhole of a trapeze artist.

There’s all sorts growing in the Torture Garden. We could make all manner of sexual/gardening puns about rooting and shooting here, but we’ll just say that TG offers top class alternative adult entertainment in spades.