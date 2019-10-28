This exercise class is designed to help Londoners make new friends

It can be hard to find a regular exercise routine and even harder to make new friends in the city. Now you can solve both problems at once at Friend-ercise, a new workout class launching on Thursday November 14.

Bond over the exercise ball and share stories while you plank at the speed-friending event which aims to bring people together over a hardcore workout session.

Created by personal training team Right Path Fitness, the event is a platonic version of the speed dating meets fitness event Date-ercise, aimed at Londoners between the ages of 22 and 35 who want to grow their pool of pals.

Photograph: Right Path Fitness

‘London is a great city, but it can be really hard to meet new people,’ says Keith McNiven, founder of Right Path Fitness. ‘I should know, I moved here from Leeds years ago without knowing anyone. Finding new friends can be hard when you’re in your twenties or thirties, because you can’t just walk up to someone in the pub and be like, ‘‘hey, wanna hang out?” – and social gatherings organised online can be super-awkward if you feel uncomfortable in big groups.’

Following a quick warmup and introduction, 12 attendees will take part in a series of exercises, created to suit all levels of ability. The exercises are designed for pairs and there will be a relaxed vibe with time for chatting between each set. After the workout, guests can mingle with their new best-friends-to-be over healthy mocktails and snacks, too which frankly sounds ideal. Sign us up!

Friend-ercise is at Right Path Fitness on November 14 at 7.45pm. £25. Find out more and book tickets here.

