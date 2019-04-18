This festival is battling to save Hackney Wick’s Stour Space from imminent closure

We don’t need an excuse for a party, but this is still a pretty good one. Commune, a new, radical arts and community festival, is hoping to save a much-loved east London venue from closure.

Stour Space is the last remaining arts space in Hackney Wick’s Fish Island, an area once synonymous with creative types. The building is under threat from the regeneration of the area around it, and while local sponsors have already pledged £30,000 of the £50,000 needed to extend the lease until 2020 and implement a long-term survival plan, it’s still not enough.

Step in the organisers of Commune. They’re putting on a festival with live music, street food, open studios, an artisan market and ongoing art auctions, all putting proceeds towards the #SaveOurStour cause.

The event will run from April 27-28. In the meantime, you can donate here.

Stour Space, 7 Road Rd, Fish Island. Hackney Wick Overground. Sat Apr 27-Sun Apr 28. Free.

Find out more about Stour Space here.

