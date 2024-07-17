This Grade I-listed Victorian arcade in London is getting a vast refurb

Oxford Circus might have lost some of its sparkle (back in the day it used to have a mesmerising crystal palace), but plans are underway to restore the West End back to the world class shopping destination it was in its heyday. Part of this plan involves giving a mahoosive makeover to the Grade I–listed Royal Opera Arcade, which is going to be part of a bigger £430 million glow up in the area arranged by the Crown Estate.

The 1821 Royal Opera Arcade in St James’, which was London’s first shopping arcade, is going to be transformed into a brand new shopping hot spot. The building designed by John Nash has been through plenty of hardship over the years, having survived a fire, dereliction and the Blitz. It was leased by the New Zealand government in 1948, and now the building is being fully restored.

The Crown Estate has also signed off major renovation projects on two more London landmarks, including New Zealand House on Haymarket and 33 to 35 Piccadilly and 10 Spring Gardens just off the Mall. The result will be 250,000 square feet of office, leisure and retail space, worth more than £400 million.

Simon Harding-Roots, managing director, London at the Crown Estate, said the plans ‘will deliver much needed quality employment space into the heart of London’s West End’. He added: ‘They complement major projects such as the extensive improvements we are making to public spaces across Regent Street, Haymarket and Piccadilly Circus with Westminster City Council.’

