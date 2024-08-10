This historic art deco clock on the Piccadilly line has been restored to its former glory

Debate all you like about which tube line is the fastest, hottest or busiest, but you can make a solid case for the Piccadilly line being the most charming. Sure, you might need to step outside the stations to actually see some of the charms, but we promise they’re there.

One of those many charms is the iconic art deco clock at Southgate’s Station Parade – and, excitingly, it’s just been spruced up. The 90-year-old clock, designed by Charles Holden (the architect noted for his modernist influence across the Piccadilly line), was recently restored and reinstalled after being taken down in 2023.

Photograph: Heritage of London Trust

The clock’s glow-up was carried out by TfL, with the Cumbria Clock Company taking care of repairs to the dial and replacements of missing features. The Heritage of London Trust awarded the project £7,000, and the repairs took place at a workshop in Penrith, Cumbria. The fully restored clock was returned to the station back in July.

Originally installed in 1933, the same year that Southgate Tube station opened, some of Holden’s other notable works on the network include the ticket hall at Piccadilly Circus, Arnos Grove station and Wanstead station.

Photograph: Keith Scobie-Youngs

So, next time you’re in Southgate, take a moment to check out this art deco gem! It’s looking mighty fine.

London by tube

In recent news on London’s tube network, TfL has confirmed these 10 stations will be getting step-free access and London’s hottest tube line has officially been announced (surprisingly, it’s not the Central line).

Did you see that the Piccadilly line is getting a £2.9 billion makeover later this year?

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.