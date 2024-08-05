10 more London tube stations have been prioritised to get step-free access

Gradually, bit-by-bit, lift-by-lift and escalator-by-escalator London’s transport is getting more accessible for all Londoners. Back in February we at Time Out covered how three stops on the Northern, Central and Jubilee lines will be going step-free – and now TfL has confirmed that 10 more tube stops are getting prioritised for improved access.

On top of Northolt, North Acton and West Hampstead, TfL is apparently ‘starting design work imminently’ at Piccadilly line stops Alperton, Arnos Grove and Eastcote (which is also on the Metropolitan). This follows studies into the feasibility of step-free access at the stations, which took place last year.

A further seven tube stations are now getting feasibility studies, thereby moving them one step closer to getting step-free access. Those stops are Colliers Wood (Northern line), Croxley (Metropolitan), East Finchley (Northern), Neasden (Jubilee), Northwood (Metropolitan), Tooting Broadway (Northern) and Turnham Green (District / Piccadilly).

Just over a third of London Underground stations currently have step-free access, and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has set a goal of 50 percent of tube stops being step-free by 2030. Exactly when the above stops (those in the ‘design’ and ‘feasibility’ stages) will actually be step-free hasn’t yet been confirmed, so watch this space for updates.

