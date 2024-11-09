This historic street near Smithfield Market is getting a leafy, pedestrian friendly makeover

St John Street is one of the most historic streets in Islington (and London). Stretching from Smithfield Market all the way up to Angel, the road has been a vital thoroughfare for hundreds of years. These days foodie Londoners might know it best for being, at its southern end, home to legendary restaurant St John.

However, St John Street as you know and love it may soon change thanks to makeover plans for the part of the road near Smithfield Market. Islington Council wants to revitalise the area by making it greener and more pedestrian-friendly, and has just launched a public consultation for a project dubbed ‘Transforming St John Street’.

So, what exactly does Islington Council want to do to St John Street? Well, the council claims it wants to turn the segment of the road between St John’s Lane and Charterhouse Street into ‘an accessible, inviting space, reduce traffic, and enhance the area's natural and historical features’.

In plain terms, the project intends to plant more trees and build raingardens on St John Street, as well as provide more benches. The consultation outlines plans to build a wide cycle lane and reduce motor vehicle traffic, as well as add ‘historical details and interpretive elements that celebrate the area’s rich past’.

Here’s what a transformed St John Street could look like, according to renders from Islington Council.

Image: Islington Council

Image: Islington Council

Keen to have your say? You can find out more about the plans and get involved on the project website here. The consultation is open until December 15.

