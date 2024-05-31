London
plans for new bridge royal docks
Image: Moxon Architects

This huge new curved bridge is coming to east London

The majestic structure at Royal Victoria Dock is forecast to cost £41 million

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
Plans for a curving ‘double-S’ shaped bridge across Newham’s Royal Victoria Dock were given the green light around this time last year. At the time the east London bridge was predicted to cost around £28 million. Now, that price has leaped to a staggering £41m. 

Those familiar with the Royal Victoria Dock will know it already has a bridge. However, it’s very high up, often has broken lifts and is generally not very accessible. The proposed new structure will snake above the the water connecting the new Millennium Mills housing development to the Elizabeth line and DLR at Custom House station. The bridge will also provide better connection from the station to the ExCel Centre

Royal Victoria Dock’s new bridge aims to be more accessible and easier to use for cyclists, pedestrians with buggies and those with accessibility requirements. 

The designs by Moxon Architects also include seating at the bends of the footbridge in case people need to stop and rest, or just want to take in the peaceful dock views. The plans also mention that these bends are also open to ‘potential commercialisation’. A coffee stand, perhaps?

Next week (June 4), cabinet members at Newham Council will decide whether they’re willing to cough up an extra £13.2m for the build. So, watch this space. Here’s a peak at what it will probably look like.  

plans for new bridge royal docks
Image: Moxon Architects
bridge plans
Image: Moxon Architects
bridge plans
Image: Moxon Architects

