London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Electric GameBox
Photo: Electric GameBox

This immersive retro game thingy looks downright fun

Electric Gamebox looks like a big old laugh with your mates on the South Bank

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

This week Electric Gamebox opened on the South Bank. It was open for a bit before lockdown, but that doesn't count, does it?

Dreamed up by Will Dean (the bloke what created Tough Mudder), Electric Gamebox is a sort of cross between a retro arcade (specifically the ones that had air hockey and the like), the Crystal Maze and... virtual reality maybe?

Participants have a choice of five games, each one taking between 30 minutes and an hour to complete. They all take place inside special rooms that use projection mapping, touch screens, fancy surround sound and motion tracking technology. So there's a lot of jumping around, prodding floating screens, puzzle solving and absolutely no clunky headsets. If that all still sounds a bit confusing, you can watch a video showing it all in action here.

Organisers do point out that participants get given 'cool visors' on arrival. 

'But what are the games?' I hear you cry. Well, I'll tell you about a few of them: Alien Aptitude Test: London '84 (can you impress our new overlords?); Rescue The Royals (take part in an intergalactic game show to save the Queen); Ticket to Mars (mine stuff on the Red Planet to help establish a colony); Temple of Coins (dodge ghouls and collect power ups).

Apparently the games demand 'a challenging mix of speed, reactions, teamwork, and a bit of brain power' which means I am fundamentally unsuited to all of it. But you might be well good at that kind of thing, in which case you should get yourself down to the South Bank and get involved. After months of nothing the idea of arseing about  with five mates in a flashing neon room sounds pretty good.

Book tickets for Electric Gamebox (Arch 3, 83 Scoresby Street, Southwark, SE1 0XN) for groups of up to six.

London's best online escape rooms to try now

The city's coolest attractions to visit this summer

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.