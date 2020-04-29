This is how Shoryu makes its sensational flavour-packed nitamago ramen eggs

Feel like your at-home ramen bowls are missing something? Well, you’re right, they are: one of Shoryu’s flavour-packed nitamago eggs. Thankfully, the London tonkotsu chain has told us how to marinate them just like they do in the restaurants. Plus, in even better news, the brand’s revealed it’s releasing DIY kits you can use to make Shoryu-standard ramen at home and that the Shoreditch branch will be doing delivery from Friday.

Nitamago eggs

What you need:

Six eggs

50ml tsuyu

50ml cooking sake

25ml soy sauce

25ml mirin

One tsp ginger paste

Pinch of pepper

What you need to do:

1. The secret to awesome nitamago eggs: get a good egg! We always use Burford Brown or Clarence Court eggs for their thick orange yolk.

2. In a pan, bring to the boil enough water to cover all your eggs. When the water has begun to simmer, add the eggs and cook over a medium heat for seven minutes.

3. In a separate pan, add tsuyu, cooking sake, soy sauce, mirin, pepper and ginger. Bring to the boil, then remove from heat and leave to cool.

4. When the eggs are finished cooking, plunge them into ice water and leave to sit for 5 minutes. Carefully peel the shells while the eggs are still in the water.

5. Add the eggs and the sauce to a sealable container. Gently rotate the eggs to make sure they’re evenly covered in the sauce, then leave in the fridge for between one and two days. Enjoy with a hot bowl of tonkotsu ramen.

