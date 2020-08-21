This is officially the best campsite in the UK

Yet to find the perfect spot for sleeping under canvas? According to VisitEngland, this is the best campsite in the UK right now.

Eye Kettleby Lakes, where you can pitch a tent, park a camper, or book a trad log cabin or adults-only glamping pod, has won a bronze award in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year category at the 2020 VisitEngland Awards for Excellence. You can’t camp at the silver and gold winners in that category – making this spot the best campsite in the country.

The site, which also has fishing lakes and a tearoom, is in Leicestershire, right outside Melton Mowbray (perfect for pork pie lovers).

Darwin Forest in the Lake District won the top spot in the camping and glamping category for its deluxe lodges that come with hot tubs, plus an on-site gym, spa, swimming pool and restaurants.

Which place bagged silver? An ace set of cabins on a farm near Rye, a very convenient distance from London. Swallowtail Hill has six wildly different accommodation options, from fairy tale-style wooden cottages to sleek lodges. They’re all within easy reach of Camber Sands for another dreamy day trip too.

Other winners include Grays Court in York, which won small hotel of the year, and The Ned in London, which picked up gold in the large hotel category. Check out the full list here – and get planning an award-winningly excellent UK trip.

Need more ideas? Here are the best campsites in the UK, really lovely campsites near London and some incredible places to go glamping in the UK.

