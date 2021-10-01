This is the cheapest neighbourhood to rent a room in London

Looking to move anytime soon? You’ll probably want to know about the data Spareroom has just given to Time Out first. Its website and app are used by Londoners looking to rent rooms in flat and house shares across the city – an experience that can only be described as frighteningly hard to navigate.

For a start, how the hell do you find a housemate who’s neither so uptight that they label their Original Source (mint) so you don’t borrow any, nor so relaxed they basically end up having lock-ins in your living room and/or kitchen every weeknight? And how the hell do you avoid ending up spending £750 pcm on a box room?

Well, hopefully these figures will help.

Spareroom has just shared a list of the most affordable London postcodes to rent a room in. Top of the list? SE2, which covers Abbey Wood, West Heath, Crossness and Thamesmead. You can rent a room there for an average of £563 pcm. Second is E6 (East Ham) where you can rent for £568 pcm and then N9 (Edmonton) at £579.

The full top ten is below:

SE2 £563

E6 £568

N9 £579

SE25 £583

E13 £585

SE9 £587

N21 £591

E11 £592

These prices are based on the average monthly room rents across around 58,000 ads on Spareroom’s site in July, August and September 2021.

Spareroom also combined data about the cheapest neighbourhoods to rent rooms in with most popular neighbourhoods to rent rooms in and discovered that the most affordable hotspot is... E6 (East Ham), followed by E11 (Leytonstone) where a room is £592 pcm and then E10 (Leyton) at £604 pcm.

At the other end of the scale, the most expensive neighbourhood to rent a room in is SW7 (South Kensington and Knightsbridge) where you can bag one for a whopping £1,102 pcm.

