Nine Elms Park in Thames City
Image: Francesco Russo

This leafy, brand-new park just opened in south London

It’s wedged between Battersea and Vauxhall

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Despite being notoriously dubbed the Big Smoke, London has a glorious bounty of parks and green spaces. And thanks to award-winning landscape architects Gillespies, there’s now yet another one to add to the list. 

Nine Elms Park is to be found in, you guessed it, Nine Elms (a name inspired by nine elm trees that once perched on a nineteenth century avenue in the area). A brand new public green space, it’s specifically in the newly-developed and very swanky Thames City neighbourhood between Vauxhall and Battersea

The new park will provide locals with a fresher, greener route to their commute, easing the journey between Battersea in the east and the Vauxhall interchange in the west. 

It’ll also provide the area with a vital boost to its biodiversity. New flower beds, gardens, water features, and insect habitats have been introduced, in the shadow of an abundance of new trees. These vary in their height and age to provide a resilient canopy and multi-layered greenery, which is important to support the site’s environmental conditions. 

A natural amphitheatre at the core of the park, the Great Lawn, will host pop-up events to be enjoyed by passers-by of all ages, and there’s also a children’s playground inspired by nature, plus interactive trails. 

The success of creating such a charming, leafy oasis in central London is testament to the necessity of sustainable design, and Nine Elms Park is sure to provide a refreshing contrast to the sky-rise glass fronts of Thames City. Here are a few pics of the place.

Nine Elms Park in Thames City
Image: Francesco Russo
Nine Elms Park in Thames City
Image: Francesco Russo
Nine Elms Park in Thames City
Image: Francesco Russo

If you’re looking for a new patch of grass from which to enjoy the last remnants of summer, check it out! The full park is opening in stages, but part of it is open now.

Did you see that this London area has been named one of the best UK places for country pubs – but it's in Zone 2?

Listen to Time Out's brilliant new podcast 'Love Thy Neighbourhood': episode six with Sophie Duker in Dalston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

