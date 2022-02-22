Rihanna. Busta Rhymes. Amy Winehouse. Signed photographs of musicians line the black-and-white tiled walls of Ochi Caribbean Takeaway in Shepherd’s Bush. ‘Whenever Rihanna’s in town, she always pops in and says hello,’ says Sharon Degannes, who runs the shop. ‘She loves curried chicken and white rice, and asks to see me to give me a hug and a kiss.’ RiRi is not the only star who’s a regular: Stormzy often picks up his favourite order of brown stew fish.

Ochi has been on Uxbridge Road for 26 years. It used to be run by one of Degannes’s school friends before she took it over in 2011. The place is known for its jerk chicken, curried goat and oxtail – its specialty dishes sell out almost every day. ‘They’re all Jamaican recipes,’ says Degannes. ‘We didn’t change the menu at all when we took over.’

As well as having A-listers fans, Ochi is a firm favourite in the local community. ‘Some of our customers have been coming here for donkey’s years,’ says Degannes. ‘Many young kids around here have grown up on our food.’ For Degannes, looking after her customers goes beyond just serving them delicious food. If someone’s wallet has been stolen, she won’t hesitate to help with a cab fare. Or if she hears that a loved one is poorly, she’ll send a care package to lift their spirits.

Ochi is a family affair: Degannes runs it with her son, two daughters and three grandchildren. ‘It’s a lovely feeling seeing the next generation and the generation after that all doing their part,’ she says. ‘Any family can run a business as long as they respect each other and their customers.’

226 Uxbridge Rd. (Sharon is not pictured as she was unable to attend our shoot due to illness)

