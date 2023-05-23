This London hotel has been crowned the best in Europe

Looking for somewhere luxurious to stay in the city? How about the very best hotel in Europe, according to TripAdvisor? The Shangri-La at the Shard has just come up trumps in the reviews site’s annual Best of the Best awards.

Researchers analysed 12 months’ worth of data from over from more than 1.5 million hotels to come up with the ranking. In the global list, the number-one spot went to Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. In second and third place were Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, in the Maldives, and Hotel Colline de France, in Brazil. Fourth place went to the Shangri-La – making it the best in Europe overall.

It turns out we’re packed to the gills with stellar hotels in London. Of the top ten hotels in the UK, seven were in the Big Smoke and the top five were all in the capital. Coming behind the Shangri-La was The Resident Covent Garden, Hotel 41, The Montcalm Royal London House, The Milestone Hotel and Residences, Claridge’s and The Chesterfield Mayfair.

Shangri-La, which is in the London Bridge area, ranked highly thanks to its ‘sleek modern style’, ‘panoramic skyline views’ and ‘unparalleled connection’ to London, according to the TripAdvisor website. With 6,614 reviews on the website, Shangri-La The Shard is rated as ‘5.0 Excellent’ – the highest accolade TripAdvisor can give. As the city’s highest hotel, a room at this hotel doesn’t come cheap – prices start from a mega £695 per night. But with those views, dare we say it, it might just be worth it.

