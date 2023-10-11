This London pizzeria is offering pizzas for just £4.50

Clapham favourite Eco is celebrating its thirtieth birthday by offering their whole menu at their 1993 prices for one day only.

That means on Monday October 23 you’ll score margheritas for a stunning £4.50, as well as ham and mushroom pies for £4.70, fiorentinas for £5.50, and garlic bread for £1.90. All of their calzones will be £6.20, and you’ll get tiramisu for £3.50.

Their current menu will be replaced by the pizzeria’s 1993 offerings for the whole month (though alas not at the bargain prices) so if you fancy sampling the taste of Clapham in 1993 – think of it as a culinary time machine – then you know what to do.

The family-run Eco opened in 1993, taking its name from the writer Umberto Eco, whose novel-turned-film The Name of The Rose was playing next door at the Clapham Picture House cinema.

Eco was founded by Sami Wasif from Egypt. Sami moved to London in 1976, and, after finding the pizzas in the capital to be somewhat lacking, set about perfecting his very own recipe for a sourdough base based on traditional techniques learned in his hometown of Beni Suef. His first pizzeria was Brixton’s Pizzeria Franco – which would go on to inspire Franco Manca – and which Sami took over in 1989.

If that hasn't already convinced you, here's a nugget from our Time Out review of Eco:

‘The pizzas – made with double fermented sourdough – prove popular. Examples range from classics such as margheritas, Napoletanas and a San Daniele to options including a spicy piccante (ventricina, chorizo and 'nduja) and a scamorza and coppa - a pizza with pork shoulder, smoked mozzarella, rocket and pecorino.’

Eco, 162 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UG

Time Out's take

£4.50 for an entire pizza? In this climate?! We’re in.

