Already seen Buckingham Palace and been on the London Eye? If you’re stuck for ideas on how to spend your time in the city, look no further than this quintessentially British walking tour of London’s pubs, which has been crowned TripAdvisor’s best thing to do in the UK for two years on the trot.

The Historical Pub Walking Tour of London came out on top in TripAdvisor’s 2023 and 2024 Travellers’ Choice Awards as the best UK experience in the category. It was also ranked as the 19th overall top experience in the world, as well as coming in fourth place for ‘cultural and historic experiences’.

One reviewer who booked the tour this year wrote: ‘The tour guide was absolutely amazing! We had the best time, perfectly paced, not a big history buff but found every fact interesting! One of my favourite things I did in London.’ High praise indeed.

If you fancy trying out the (alleged) best experience the UK has to offer, you’ll be in a small guided group hopping between at least four locally loved alehouses for half a day. You’ll sip on local brews, get some sightseeing in, and hear tales of the historical figures who were partial to a pint or two in the very same pubs.

The £25 per person pub crawl is run by Liquid History Tours and has earned 3814 five-star reviews on the TripAdvisor website. For the annual Best of the Best awards, reviews and ratings over the past year are analysed to determine which hotels, beaches, attractions and other travel points were of the highest quality, leading to the most positive experience for its reviewers.

Drinking your way through history with this fun and informative tour sounds like a great way to explore London’s lesser known haunts. If it’s good enough for Dickens, it’s good enough for us!

